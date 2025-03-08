Mark your calendars! A total lunar eclipse happens next week

Mark your calendars for this coming Friday, March 14! A total lunar eclipse will be visible across NEO early on Friday.

Following last year's total solar eclipse, this week there is a total LUNAR eclipse! Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely look at a lunar eclipse at any point.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth is between the sun and the moon. We are watching as the moon passes through Earth's shadow. So we are seeing the Earth's shadow on the moon.

News 5

The total solar eclipse begins at 12:55 a.m. in our time zone. The eclipse first appears to have a bite taken out of one side of the moon.

As the maximum eclipse nears, the moon transforms into a deep crimson orb.

The total lunar eclipse begins at 2:26 a.m. and peaks at 2:58 a.m. The total lunar eclipse ends at 3:31 a.m.

Afterward, the eclipse plays out in reverse. A partial eclipse will continue with the red color fading, and the dark bite shrinking until the moon looks like its usual self again by 5:05 a.m.

News 5

Fun fact: Eclipses always arrive in pairs! A couple of weeks before or after a total lunar eclipse, there's always a solar eclipse.

On March 25, there will be a partial solar eclipse that will be visible across Eastern Canada, Greenland and Northern Europe.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter