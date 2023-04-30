May or December? May starts off on a very chilly note!

May starts on Monday, but it will feel more like winter! Plan for widespread rain, snow showers, a wintry mix, blustery winds and way below-average temperatures! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 40s. That means it will feel more like early December than early May.

Typically, highs in early May are in the mid-60s, so we will be running about 20 degrees below average. A few flakes will be possible Monday night and Tuesday as well. The most snow we have seen during the month of May was 2.1 inches back in 1974.

While we will be so much colder than normal, it is not unheard of to see wintry weather in early May. The average last frost for both Cleveland and Akron/Canton typically occurs during the last week of April. Meanwhile, the average last freeze typically happens in early May! The farther we move into May the less likely it will be to pick up more snow. The latest measurable snowfall in Cleveland happened on May 11 and May 9 in Akron.

Rounds of rain with chilly temperatures will continue through AT LEAST Wednesday. However, there looks to be a light at the end of the tunnel. As of Sunday morning, it looks much drier and milder by the end of the work week and into next weekend. We just have to grin and bear it for the next few days. Stay warm!

