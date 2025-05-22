Memorial Day Weekend: The unofficial start to summer will feel more like fall

We are just days away from Memorial Day! Commonly referred to as the unofficial start of summer, but it will not feel like summer at all this weekend. We will have to trade bathing suits for jackets this Memorial Day Weekend.

I am writing this on Thursday morning, and it is SOAKED outside. It will be a wet and chilly day...but will the rain linger into this weekend? Let's break down what to expect each day of the weekend below!

FRIDAY:

The coverage in rain will begin to decrease by Thursday night, but we have to leave lingering rain chances into Friday, but there will be more dry periods compared to Thursday. Plan for hit-and-miss light showers on Friday with peaks of sunshine as well. It will remain below average with highs only in the 50s. That is about 20 degrees below normal for the end of May.

SATURDAY:

I still cannot drop the rain chance completely yet, but the atmosphere will be trying very hard to dry out as a low-pressure system gradually pulls away from Northeast Ohio. With northwesterly winds and lingering chilly temperatures, a few final showers are expected. This is especially true early on Saturday. Placement of showers favors our northern and eastern communities. Drier air should sink in by the afternoon at the latest. We will also start to see a decrease in the clouds, it will still be chilly, though, with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks mainly dry with only a slim shot at a shower. With drier weather, temperatures will jump a few degrees into the 60s! That's a nice change, but still below average for late May.

MEMORIAL DAY:

At this time, the rain chance looks low for Monday, BUT there is a system nearby. It looks to impact Southern Ohio more than Northern Ohio, but we will have to keep a close eye on it. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Be sure to check back for the latest information.

