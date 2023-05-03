Meteor shower set to light up the Ohio sky Friday

CLEVELAND — Set your alarm for the wee hours of Friday morning.

That's when Northern Ohio will be treated to quite a light show from space.

The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower peaks low in the Eastern sky between 2 a.m. and sunrise on May 5th. It promises to be an exciting show.

This particular shower emanates from the Aquarius constellation, which will rise above the horizon Friday morning after 2 a.m. But, if you happen to catch some of these shooting stars, they tend to be fast-moving and often leave long streaks or "trains" of iridescent debris in the sky that can last for a minute or more.

Usually, the Eta Aquarids produce anywhere from 10 streaks per hour during its peak in May each year here in the Northern Hemisphere.

Respectable but certainly not considered a significant meteor shower like, say, the Perseids in August. But this year should be different!

The Eta Aquarid shooting stars you see Friday morning will happen when the Earth passes through a trail of dust produced by Halley's Comet all the way back in the year 390 B.C.

Those particles are about the size of a grain of sand. But this year, that dust cloud is extra thick.

So there should be at least twice as many fireballs for early-morning risers to enjoy!

As always, find a clear location away from city lights for the best viewing and dress warmly.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.