Meteorology for babies?! A new book dives into the science behind weather for the youngest minds.

Meteorology ... for babies?! That's right. On March 4, a new baby book is coming out about the science of meteorology for the youngest curious minds.

"Baby Loves Meteorology" is an introduction to the science behind weather and explains what a meteorologist does.

It has been described as "accurate enough to satisfy an expert, yet simple enough for a baby." As a meteorologist — I can confirm this to be true!

It uses simple words like warm, windy, or sunny and asks what baby should wear, but the book also does not shy away from more complex terms such as water vapor, condensation, heat energy and precipitation.

I spoke with Author Ruth Spiro on Good Morning Cleveland about her newest book in the Baby Loves Science Series:

Meteorology for babies?

This is one of several books in the Baby Loves Science Series. Other titles cover complex scientific concepts such as senses, gravity, thermodynamics, electrical engineering, photosynthesis, and quantum physics.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter