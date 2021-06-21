PHOTOS: Monday morning severe storms cause downed trees, power lines

CLEVELAND — A first round of severe weather Monday morning brought high winds and heavy rain, causing downed power lines and trees. The storm, which has since cleared out, prompted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

The Power of 5 weather team is tracking a second round of storms around lunchtime.

Cuyahoga County

While Cuyahoga County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, several trees were reported down in a backyard of a Westlake home.

News 5 Cleveland. Trees came down in Westlake Monday morning.

In the Village of Oakwood, crews responded to downed power lines on Broadway Avenue.

High winds cause downed power lines in Oakewood

Lake County

In Willoughby Hils, the fire department warned residents that multiple trees and wires were down as a result of high winds during the severe weather earlier in the morning,

Dave Kraska. Storm damage on River Road in Willoughby Hills.

