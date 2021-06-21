Power of 5 Weather tracking second round of afternoon storms Monday

CLEVELAND — Storms have begun to taper off after a line of storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Monday morning, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for most of Northeast Ohio. A second round of storms is developing along a cold front Monday afternoon.
Heavy rain is the biggest threat but the strongest storms could bring strong winds. Watch for lightning, listen for thunder and prepare for an active couple of hours from 12-4 p.m.
These storms should fade during the evening drive with only a few lingering showers this evening.
Get ready for a cool down. Highs Tuesday, on the heels of today's cold front in the mid-60s! It's a brief break from summer though, 80s will be coming right back late in the week.
Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave a recap on the morning storms ahead of a second round this afternoon. Watch the update live in the media player below:
Power outages
- Cuyahoga County—2,286
- Erie County—1,054
- Lorain County—2,316
- Geauga County—635
- Lake County—3,996
- Medina County—2,114
- Summit County—251
Find more outages here.
Storm Damage
High winds brought down trees in Westlake.
Tracking second round of storms
