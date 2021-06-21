Power of 5 Weather tracking second round of afternoon storms Monday

CLEVELAND — Storms have begun to taper off after a line of storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Monday morning, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for most of Northeast Ohio. A second round of storms is developing along a cold front Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain is the biggest threat but the strongest storms could bring strong winds. Watch for lightning, listen for thunder and prepare for an active couple of hours from 12-4 p.m.

wews

These storms should fade during the evening drive with only a few lingering showers this evening.

Get ready for a cool down. Highs Tuesday, on the heels of today's cold front in the mid-60s! It's a brief break from summer though, 80s will be coming right back late in the week.

WEWS

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave a recap on the morning storms ahead of a second round this afternoon. Watch the update live in the media player below:

Trent Magill gives update on second round of afternoon storms

Power outages



Cuyahoga County—2,286

Erie County—1,054

Lorain County—2,316

Geauga County—635

Lake County—3,996

Medina County—2,114

Summit County—251

Find more outages here.

Storm Damage

High winds brought down trees in Westlake.

Jodie Heisner Trees came down in Westlake Monday morning.

Jodie Heisner Trees came down in Westlake Monday morning.

Tracking second round of storms

