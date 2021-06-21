Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Power of 5 Weather tracking second round of afternoon storms Monday

items.[0].videoTitle
Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill is tracking remaining storms this morning ahead of a second round this afternoon.
rain.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 07:51:36-04

CLEVELAND — Storms have begun to taper off after a line of storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Monday morning, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for most of Northeast Ohio. A second round of storms is developing along a cold front Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain is the biggest threat but the strongest storms could bring strong winds. Watch for lightning, listen for thunder and prepare for an active couple of hours from 12-4 p.m.

WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg

These storms should fade during the evening drive with only a few lingering showers this evening.

Get ready for a cool down. Highs Tuesday, on the heels of today's cold front in the mid-60s! It's a brief break from summer though, 80s will be coming right back late in the week.

7dayfcstweb.jpg

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave a recap on the morning storms ahead of a second round this afternoon. Watch the update live in the media player below:

Trent Magill gives update on second round of afternoon storms

    Power outages

    • Cuyahoga County—2,286
    • Erie County—1,054
    • Lorain County—2,316
    • Geauga County—635
    • Lake County—3,996
    • Medina County—2,114
    • Summit County—251

    Find more outages here.

    Storm Damage

    High winds brought down trees in Westlake.

    Image from iOS (178).jpg
    Trees came down in Westlake Monday morning.

    Image from iOS (179).jpg
    Trees came down in Westlake Monday morning.

    Tracking second round of storms
    Heavy rain is the biggest threat but the strongest storms could bring strong winds. Watch for lightning, listen for thunder and prepare for an active couple of hours from 12-4 p.m.

    WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg

    These storms should fade during the evening drive with only a few lingering showers this evening.

    Get ready for a cool down! Highs Tuesday, on the heels of today's cold front in mid-60s! It's a brief break from summer though, 80s will be coming right back late in the week.

    Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

    Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

    Click here to view our interactive radar.

    Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

    Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

    Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

    Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

    Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

    Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

    Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

    Scripps National Desk
    12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018