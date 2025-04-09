MORE LIGHT: The days are quickly getting longer!

It might not feel very springlike this week, with temperatures well below normal, but we continue to get longer and longer days!

It is a rapid change that becomes noticeable around the start of spring.

We have been gaining and will continue to gain over two minutes of daylight every single day until the middle of May.

As of April 8, the sun is also now setting after 8 p.m. with over 13 hours of daylight!

News 5

Of course, we will continue to gain daylight for the rest of May until summer starts, but the amount of daylight gained slows as we near the summer solstice.

By Memorial Day, the sunset will be around 8:50 p.m., and in early July, the sunsets will briefly be after 9 p.m.

The sun will set after 8 p.m. until early September.

News 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter