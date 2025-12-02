Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
WeatherWeather News

Actions

More snow is coming. Here's what you can expect.

MORE SNOW
NEWS 5
MORE SNOW
Posted
and last updated

Snow is coming Monday night into Tuesday, and here is what you can expect.

Steady snow will arrive around 9 p.m. on Monday and end mid-morning on Tuesday; however, a few afternoon lake effect snow showers will follow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of News 5's Viewing area. This advisory will begin at midnight on Tuesday and end at 1 p.m.

Impacts will be widespread, and motorists should plan for roads to be snow-covered during their Tuesday morning commute.

Stay up to date with weather alerts and school closures on News 5.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.