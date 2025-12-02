More snow is coming. Here's what you can expect.

Snow is coming Monday night into Tuesday, and here is what you can expect.

Steady snow will arrive around 9 p.m. on Monday and end mid-morning on Tuesday; however, a few afternoon lake effect snow showers will follow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of News 5's Viewing area. This advisory will begin at midnight on Tuesday and end at 1 p.m.

Impacts will be widespread, and motorists should plan for roads to be snow-covered during their Tuesday morning commute.

