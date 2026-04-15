MORE STORMS: Severe thunderstorms affecting several NEO counties Tuesday evening

Stay weather aware for the rest of your Tuesday (and Wednesday and Thursday for that matter).

Rounds of storms are the name of the game for the next few days, and strong to severe storms are possible.

For Tuesday evening, plan for widely scattered storms moving from west to east.

These storms have a history of producing damaging winds and hail. They will also bring heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southern Huron County, Northern Richland County, and Northwestern Ashland County until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. It is moving east at 30 MPH.

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Minor damage to vehicles is possible, along with damage to trees and power lines.

A few more storms that could be strong or severe will be possible until about midnight.

Not everyone in the viewing area will see these storms, but The Power of 5 weather team is tracking another round of storms overnight into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday afternoon and evening.

How each round evolves will dictate the round to follow.

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