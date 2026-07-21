More than 2,000 without power in Cuyahoga County after morning storms

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 2,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County after storms came through the area.

The largest outage as of 10:05 a.m. was in Garfield Heights.

Power is expected to be restored around noon.

More power outages may happen throughout the day as storms continue to roll in.

Akron weather

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