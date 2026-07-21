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More than 2,000 without power in Cuyahoga County after morning storms

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High-voltage power lines.
Power lines
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FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 2,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County after storms came through the area.

The largest outage as of 10:05 a.m. was in Garfield Heights.

Power is expected to be restored around noon.

More power outages may happen throughout the day as storms continue to roll in.

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