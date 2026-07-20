July heat cranking today before damaging storms return Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio gets a pretty typical late July day Monday, with highs in the middle 80s and TONS of sun to start the day.

There may still be a little wildfire smoke overhead, but the sky should stay bright for most of the day. Clouds will slowly build through the afternoon, with thicker cloud cover moving in by evening as the next weather system approaches.

The bigger weather story arrives Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are expected to move in during the morning, bringing periods of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding in spots that get repeated downpours. The atmosphere will become more active through the day, and stronger storms could develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may produce damaging wind gusts.

If you have outdoor plans Tuesday, keep an eye on the forecast and be ready to move inside if storms approach.

The unsettled weather won't last long. Much cooler air arrives Wednesday, knocking temperatures back into the lower 70s and giving Northeast Ohio a break from the recent warmth.

5 Things to Know

Highs Monday reach the middle 80s.

A little smoke may linger overhead, but skies stay fairly bright.

Clouds increase during the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday.

Cooler air arrives Wednesday with highs back in the lower 70s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warmer, closer to the norm. Partly sunny. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Storms returning. Severe storms possible. Humid. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Drying out and much cooler! | High: 73º

Thursday: More sunshine. Well below average. | High: 75º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. | High: 79º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. | High: 82º

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