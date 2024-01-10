Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

More than 4,000 people remain without power after strong winds Tuesday

First Energy is reporting that more than 4,000 people are still without power after strong winds Tuesday.
Poster image (6).jpg
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 07:56:50-05

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 4,000 people are still without power in Northeast Ohio after strong winds on Tuesday.

As of 7:45 a.m., nearly 1,500 are without power in Cuyahoga County, and a little over 1,000 are without power in Lake County.

Cuyahoga Heights Schools were canceled Wednesday due to the power outages.

FirstEnergy says it expects power to be restored to everyone by 4 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Power Outages

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018