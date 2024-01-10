More than 4,000 people remain without power after strong winds Tuesday

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 4,000 people are still without power in Northeast Ohio after strong winds on Tuesday.

As of 7:45 a.m., nearly 1,500 are without power in Cuyahoga County, and a little over 1,000 are without power in Lake County.

Cuyahoga Heights Schools were canceled Wednesday due to the power outages.

FirstEnergy says it expects power to be restored to everyone by 4 p.m. Thursday.

