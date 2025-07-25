More than 5,000 without power in Cuyahoga County following last night's storm

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 5,000 people are without power in Cuyahoga County after last night's storm.

The largest outages are currently in Beachwood and Cleveland.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter