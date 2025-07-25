Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More than 5,000 without power in Cuyahoga County following last night's storm

FirstEnergy is reporting that more than 5,000 people are without power in Cuyahoga County after last night's storm.

The largest outages are currently in Beachwood and Cleveland.

Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

