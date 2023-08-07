Mother, 2-year-old rescued from car stuck in 30 inches of floodwater in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Fire rescued a mother and her 2-year-old child after their car was stuck in about 30 inches of floodwater near East 75th Street and Crowell Avenue in Cleveland Monday morning.

Cleveland Fire’s Technical Rescue Squad 1 was able to remove the mother and child to safety, confirmed Mike Norman, the department’s public information officer.

When News 5 crews arrived on scene, Cleveland Police vehicles were blocking off the flooded section of East 75th Street.

A round of storms dumped heavy rain across Northeast Ohio Monday morning, with parts of Cleveland receiving over an inch of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

The Power of 5 Weather teams says to expect stronger storms this afternoon, with heavy rain, strong straight-line winds, and frequent lightning likely.

Thousands were without power in Lorain County Monday morning after heavy storms rolled through that area.

Cleveland weather

