Mother Nature is sitting out for tonight's Friday Night Football games

Friday Night Football Forecast

Grab the team colors and head to the stadium. Weather won't be a factor tonight across Northeast Ohio.

Kickoff temps will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Humidity stays low, winds remain light, and there is no rain in the forecast during the games. It should be a comfortable evening for players, band members, cheerleaders, and fans alike.

As games wind down, clouds will begin increasing from the south and west ahead of Saturday's rain, but most communities stay dry through the overnight hours.



Kickoff: 72-75°

Halftime: 68-72°

Final Whistle: 65-70°

Light wind

Dry weather

Great night for high school football

Bottom line: If you're heading to a game tonight, it's hard to ask for better football weather. Just enjoy it because umbrellas may replace pom-poms by Saturday as rain moves back into the region.

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