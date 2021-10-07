National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga County effective until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms sweeping the area is causing minor flooding in areas and has the potential to cause flooding as the evening continues, the NWS stated.

Around 1 to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the area, NWS said. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Locations that could experience flooding include Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Westlake, North Royalton, Solon, Avon Lake, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Highland Hills, North Olmsted, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Avon and Parma Heights.

Motorists are reminded to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

Flooding has already caused one lane of I-90 to close in the Lakewood area, and there are reports of other impacts to traffic around Northeast Ohio.

