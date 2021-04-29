National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for portions of NE Ohio until 2:30 PM

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for several counties as scattered rain is expected for the majority of the day Thursday.

The National Weather issued the Flood Advisory until 2:30 p.m. for the following counties:



Central Lorain County

Southern Cuyahoga County

Northern Medina County

Northern Summit County

Radar as of 10:41 a.m. indicated heavy rain has fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. So far, 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the counties under the advisory.

Some cities, in particular, will experience flooding:



Elyria

Parma

Strongsville

Brunswick

North Royalton

North Ridgeville

Solon

Hudson

Twinsburg

Streetsboro

Macedonia

Grafton

Wellington

Garfield Heights

Maple Heights

Parma Heights

Broadview Heights

Berea

Middleburg Heights

Aurora

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in ponding of water on roadways, the NWS said.

