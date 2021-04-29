Watch
National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for portions of NE Ohio until 2:30 PM

Nicole Mikolak.
Flooding on Clarke Road in Columbus Station.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:06:58-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for several counties as scattered rain is expected for the majority of the day Thursday.

The National Weather issued the Flood Advisory until 2:30 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Central Lorain County
  • Southern Cuyahoga County
  • Northern Medina County
  • Northern Summit County

Radar as of 10:41 a.m. indicated heavy rain has fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. So far, 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the counties under the advisory.

Some cities, in particular, will experience flooding:

  • Elyria
  • Parma
  • Strongsville
  • Brunswick
  • North Royalton
  • North Ridgeville
  • Solon
  • Hudson
  • Twinsburg
  • Streetsboro
  • Macedonia
  • Grafton
  • Wellington
  • Garfield Heights
  • Maple Heights
  • Parma Heights
  • Broadview Heights
  • Berea
  • Middleburg Heights
  • Aurora

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in ponding of water on roadways, the NWS said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
