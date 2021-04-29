National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for portions of NE Ohio until 2:30 PM

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Advisory for several counties as scattered rain is expected for the majority of the day Thursday.
The National Weather issued the Flood Advisory until 2:30 p.m. for the following counties:
- Central Lorain County
- Southern Cuyahoga County
- Northern Medina County
- Northern Summit County
Radar as of 10:41 a.m. indicated heavy rain has fallen. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. So far, 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the counties under the advisory.
Some cities, in particular, will experience flooding:
- Elyria
- Parma
- Strongsville
- Brunswick
- North Royalton
- North Ridgeville
- Solon
- Hudson
- Twinsburg
- Streetsboro
- Macedonia
- Grafton
- Wellington
- Garfield Heights
- Maple Heights
- Parma Heights
- Broadview Heights
- Berea
- Middleburg Heights
- Aurora
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in ponding of water on roadways, the NWS said.
