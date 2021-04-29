2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland: The latest weather and event updates

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft is here in Cleveland, and so is the rain that will hang around for most of the day, with a chance of clearing out by the draft time beginning at 8 p.m. Rain or shine, Cleveland is ready and so are the fans.

How to watch the NFL Draft

News 5 is kicking off special draft coverage with a Draft Special at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., News 5 will be teaming up with the Browns to host a countdown special. You can also watch that in the video player above.

WEWS

RELATED: How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Weather forecast

The Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking rain all day long.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw will be providing a live weather update on the News 5 Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Head to the News 5 Facebook page or watch below:

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio, in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for portions of NE Ohio until 2:30 PM

Watch the latest forecast update from meteorologist Trent Magill:

NFL Draft: Soaked and much colder through the day



Temperatures will continue to take a plunge from yesterday's highs. If you're heading to the NFL Draft Experience, wear a rain jacket or bring an umbrella.

Steady moderate rain pulling out but we're not completely drying out until this evening. Plan on light showers through the afternoon. #WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/8UEokPcdWB — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) April 29, 2021

A little/lot of rain isn't keeping some fans away

These @Browns fans drove 42 hours from Mexico City just to experience the #NFLDraft at ⁦@FEStadium⁩ pic.twitter.com/JIgdURoHXQ — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) April 29, 2021

The mood inside ⁦@FEStadium⁩ for the #NFLDraft Experience where fans can kick a field goal, throw a Hail Mary and more. pic.twitter.com/wLLO2OERb7 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) April 29, 2021

RELATED: Everything you need to know about attending the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter