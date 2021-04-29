Watch
2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland: The latest weather and event updates

Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 20:25:33-04

CLEVELAND — The 2021 NFL Draft is here in Cleveland, and so is the rain that will hang around for most of the day, with a chance of clearing out by the draft time beginning at 8 p.m. Rain or shine, Cleveland is ready and so are the fans.

How to watch the NFL Draft

News 5 is kicking off special draft coverage with a Draft Special at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., News 5 will be teaming up with the Browns to host a countdown special. You can also watch that in the video player above.

Screen Shot 2021-04-29 at 3.13.24 PM.png

Weather forecast

The Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking rain all day long.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw will be providing a live weather update on the News 5 Facebook page at 2:00 p.m. Head to the News 5 Facebook page or watch below:

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio, in effect until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the latest forecast update from meteorologist Trent Magill:

NFL Draft: Soaked and much colder through the day


Temperatures will continue to take a plunge from yesterday's highs. If you're heading to the NFL Draft Experience, wear a rain jacket or bring an umbrella.

A little/lot of rain isn't keeping some fans away

