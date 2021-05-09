Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for several Northeast Ohio counties

items.[0].image.alt
Power of 5 Weather Team
Flood Mother's Day
File image of rain.
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 16:48:11-04

With the rain and snow coming down on Mother's Day, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for three Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under a Flood Warning effective until 6:45 p.m. Sunday:

  • Medina
  • Richland
  • Ashland
  • Huron

Between two and three inches of rain has fallen in the area and flooding is possible with more rain to come.

Motorists are urged to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018