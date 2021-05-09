National Weather Service issues Flood Warning for several Northeast Ohio counties

With the rain and snow coming down on Mother's Day, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for three Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under a Flood Warning effective until 6:45 p.m. Sunday:

Medina

Richland

Ashland

Huron

Between two and three inches of rain has fallen in the area and flooding is possible with more rain to come.

Motorists are urged to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter