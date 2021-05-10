National Weather Service warns of dense fog patch for multiple NE Ohio counties during Monday commute

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued an alert about dense fog for multiple Northeast Ohio counties during the morning commute Monday.

Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula-Inland, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Stark counties can expect pockets of dense fog across the region after recent rainfall.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill said with temperatures in the 30s this morning, freezing fog could make bridges and overpasses slick.

Hey @TrentMWeather I think it’s a little low line fog out here @WEWS pic.twitter.com/hOrywZM8S8 — Gentile, Justin (@Jgentile_21) May 10, 2021

Visibility traveling through the above-mentioned counties will vary with visibility as low as one-quarter of a mile possible.

Drivers should use caution when driving through these patches of fog and maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.

