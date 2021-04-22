National Weather Services warns drivers of black ice on roads through sunrise

CLEVELAND — The National Weather of Cleveland is warning drivers about black ice on the roads Thursday.

Leftover overnight snow has caused slick conditions on the roads and highways like I-90.

Bridges are icing over all over the Cleveland area. Multiple crashes on 90 west at West 98. Hearing more issues 90 eastbound and on 480 and 271. Slow down! pic.twitter.com/eMDQpSd0kU — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 22, 2021

The NWS said patchy black ice is possible through sunrise.

Drivers should use caution when traveling on an elevated surface.

