National Weather Services warns drivers of black ice on roads through sunrise

Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:04:37-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather of Cleveland is warning drivers about black ice on the roads Thursday.

Leftover overnight snow has caused slick conditions on the roads and highways like I-90.

The NWS said patchy black ice is possible through sunrise.

Drivers should use caution when traveling on an elevated surface.

