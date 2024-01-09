Nearly 10,000 without power in Northeast Ohio after winter weather

FirstEnergy is reporting that nearly 6,000 residents in Lake County are without power after winter weather came through the area.

Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties also each have over 1,000 outages as of Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to FirstEnergy's outage information.

Power is expected to be restored between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until Tuesday night, which means more power outages are possible.

