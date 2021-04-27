NFL Draft forecast: Rain Thursday with temperatures dropping into the 50s

CLEVELAND — What will the weather be like for the NFL Draft? Round one of the draft on Thursday will coincide with round one of colder air and rain coming to close out the week. In other words -- it will feel like football weather.

Plan on a soaked Thursday. Thankfully, the strong storms should be out of here after that but inconvenient showers will remain the trend.

Friday is looking much drier for the next couple rounds but much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s.

We're still soggy Saturday with temps holding in the 50s. It should be less windy, so Saturday might be the best day to enjoy some of the NFL Draft Experience downtown.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about attending the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter