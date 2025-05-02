Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

The same system that brought severe weather to Northeast Ohio yesterday is still affecting the area on Friday.

Watch the latest from News 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson:

Weather Alerts

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 3 p.m.



Cuahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Richland

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for almost every county in our viewing area (excluding Erie, Sandusky, and Ottawa Counties) until 7 p.m. Friday.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for the following counties:

Ashtabula - 4 p.m.

Cuyahoga - 5 p.m.

Lake County - 4 p.m.

An area of low pressure will drag a cold front through the region by Friday night, but ahead of that front, showers and storms are likely. To give you a comparison, our afternoon is shaping up to be a nearly instant replay of Thursday.

Storms have already been developing in western Ohio and are moving into our viewing area as I type (1 pm Friday). Additional storms are expected as storms continue to track east.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Storms are popping quickly in western Ohio (Fri, May 2 at noon). It is nearly an instant replay from Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms could once again become strong or severe as they track east this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/Y9GhHaudIc — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) May 2, 2025

Once again, there is a potential for these storms to become strong or severe. The majority of our area is now at risk for severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening.

The main threats from storms are damaging winds and large hail. Remember that any storm is dangerous when lightning is present. If you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. As these storms cross through the region, stay weather aware and seek shelter as needed. When thunder roars, get indoors.

News 5

Scroll through the images of Futurecast below to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms. The severe threat is highest from 2 to 8 p.m. from west to east. Storms will exit to the east around sunset, but more rain is expected for the weekend.

News 5

News 5

While the severe threat drops by this evening, overnight still looks wet with widespread showers. There will be periods of the day when it is not raining, but truthfully, Saturday looks drenched for much of the day with chilly temperatures. There is still a chance on Sunday, but with more dry periods.

news 5

news 5

news 5

news 5

Watches and Warnings

CLICK HERE to see the list of severe weather watches, warnings, and other weather alerts from the NWS that are currently active in our area.

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Radar below:

Power outages

Visit our Power Outage page to find links to see current power outages in Northeast Ohio and to report a power outage.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

Please stay safe! Do not put yourself in danger to get a photo or video of severe weather. You can email photos and short videos to 5pix@wews.com and email storm reports and information to newsdesk@wews.com.

You can also submit information to us via the form on our Contact Us page here. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service like DropBox or WeTransfer.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter