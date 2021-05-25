Northeast Ohio under slight risk for severe storms bringing damaging winds Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Summer heat has returned as Cleveland, Akron and Canton could see near-record temperatures.

If Cleveland hits 90 degrees Tuesday, it will be the hottest day of the year so far. Remember to drink plenty of water and take it easy while spending time in the heat.

Relief comes Wednesday from afternoon storms that could be strong or severe.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade said Northeast Ohio is currently under a slight risk of storms for Wednesday.

The best chance for storms will be between noon and 7 p.m.

The main threat will be a few strong wind gusts near 60 mph. Evening storms could produce hail, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts.

Temperatures will stay around 80 degrees Wednesday before dropping to cooler air with temperatures in the 60s Thursday.

Memorial Day on Monday looks mild and dry with temps back in the 70s.

