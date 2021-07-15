NOT DONE YET: More strong to severe storms possible Thursday

More storms—I know this is not what you want to hear after a soggy and active week. In fact, much of the area received several inches of rain since July 7. Even though Cleveland, Akron/Canton and Mansfield still have a deficiency for the year, each location received between 3 inches to nearly 5 inches of rain during the last eight days.

That is a lot of rain over a short period of time. With additional waves of showers and storms in the forecast, we will be watching for flooding over the next few days.

Today will start off dry. It will be toasty outside as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Due to high humidity, it will feel even warmer. Showers and storms move back into the area later today. A spotty storm is possible this afternoon, but storms will increase throughout the evening and tonight.

A few storms could become strong or severe today/tonight. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for our northern and western communities. This risk includes Akron, Mansfield, Sandusky, Cleveland and Ashtabula. The main threat is gusty damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Additional waves of rain and storms will be likely again on Friday through Saturday morning. This means the potential for heavy rain will continue into Friday as well. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible by Saturday afternoon with locally higher totals. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a slight chance for excessive rainfall over northern Ohio on Friday. The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you posted on the latest information over the next few days.

