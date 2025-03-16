Numerous Northeast Ohio counties under Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for numerous Northeast Ohio counties Sunday morning.

The following counties are under this watch until 4 p.m.:



Lake County

Stark County

Mahoning County

Geauga County

Ashtabula County

Summit County

Trumbull County

Portage County

Columbiana County

Tuscarawas County

Carroll County

Stark and Tuscarawas counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday morning but have since expired.

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!

Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Tornado Warning: Take Action!

A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

RELATED: Thousands without power in Cuyahoga, Lorain counties Sunday morning

