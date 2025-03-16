Watch Now
Numerous Northeast Ohio counties under Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for numerous Northeast Ohio counties Sunday morning.
A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for numerous Northeast Ohio counties Sunday morning.

The following counties are under this watch until 4 p.m.:

  • Lake County
  • Stark County
  • Mahoning County
  • Geauga County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Summit County
  • Trumbull County
  • Portage County
  • Columbiana County
  • Tuscarawas County
  • Carroll County

Stark and Tuscarawas counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday morning but have since expired.
Sunday morning, News 5's Phil Sakal provided live updates.

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared!
Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Tornado Warning: Take Action!
A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

