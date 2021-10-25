NWS confirms 7th tornado from Thursday's storms near Auora

CLEVELAND — On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed a seventh tornado touched down during Thursday's storms near Aurora in Portage County.

The EF-0 tornado touched down at 5:21 p.m. near Page Road and Lena Drive and traveled for about .21 miles, the NWS said. It had a peak wind speed of 75 mph.

The NWS previously confirmed six other tornadoes, all either EF-1 or EF-0, that touched down in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

RELATED: 6 confirmed tornadoes reported in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, Trumbull counties

