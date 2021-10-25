NWS confirms 7th tornado from Thursday's storms near Auora

CLEVELAND — On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed a seventh tornado touched down during Thursday's storms near Aurora in Portage County.
The EF-0 tornado touched down at 5:21 p.m. near Page Road and Lena Drive and traveled for about .21 miles, the NWS said. It had a peak wind speed of 75 mph.
The NWS previously confirmed six other tornadoes, all either EF-1 or EF-0, that touched down in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.
RELATED: 6 confirmed tornadoes reported in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, Trumbull counties
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter