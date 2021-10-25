Watch
NWS confirms 7th tornado from Thursday's storms near Auora

NWS
NWS data sheet showing the location and statistics for the tornado that touched down in Portage County Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Oct 25, 2021
CLEVELAND — On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed a seventh tornado touched down during Thursday's storms near Aurora in Portage County.

The EF-0 tornado touched down at 5:21 p.m. near Page Road and Lena Drive and traveled for about .21 miles, the NWS said. It had a peak wind speed of 75 mph.

The NWS previously confirmed six other tornadoes, all either EF-1 or EF-0, that touched down in Medina, Lake, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull counties.

