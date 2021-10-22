EF-1 tornado touched down in Medina County Thursday; NWS continues to survey storm damage

CLEVELAND — Thursday was an extremely active weather day during the afternoon and evening. A line of severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio, and 11 tornado warnings were issued in about a two-hour span. That is the most since 2005! The National Weather Service in Cleveland is out and surveying damage from these storms on Friday and Saturday. Here is what they have found so far.

Medina County

An EF-1 tornado touched down in the southwest portion of Hinckley Township at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday. Peak winds were 97 mph, the tornado had a path length of 2.5 miles and a path width of 50 yards. The tornado stayed on the ground until 4:42 pm. There were no fatalities or injuries. The tornado began near Turnstone Court and caused damage to a garage door and roof/siding damage to a home. The tornado moved east causing tree damage before ending in Hinckley Reservation of the Cleveland Metropark System.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.