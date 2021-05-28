NWS issues Beach Hazards Statement for Northeast Ohio ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for lakeshore counties ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Beach Hazards Statement is now in effect through late Saturday night for Lakeshore Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lorain counties.

Strong winds and high waves will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water as currents could carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structure extending out into the lake.

The NWS advises swimmers to stay out of the water.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter