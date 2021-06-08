NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for parts of Erie and Lorain counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Erie and Lorain counties until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Power of 5 radar estimates between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen over the last few hours.

New Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Erie & NW Lorain counties until 7:45 pm. Radar estimates between 2-3" of rain have fallen over last few hours. Avoid any flooded areas! #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland #Cle pic.twitter.com/4Thbbq4Zw4 — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 8, 2021

Avoid flooded areas.

It's a summer weather pattern. These storms will build fast. They could be strong. Make sure as you're outdoors working or playing, you're listening for thunder. Even if it's not raining where you are, if you hear thunder, you can get struck.

