NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for parts of Erie and Lorain counties

Remeisha Shade.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 14:51:59-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Erie and Lorain counties until 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Power of 5 radar estimates between 2 and 3 inches of rain has fallen over the last few hours.

Avoid flooded areas.

It's a summer weather pattern. These storms will build fast. They could be strong. Make sure as you're outdoors working or playing, you're listening for thunder. Even if it's not raining where you are, if you hear thunder, you can get struck.

