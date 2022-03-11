NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the coming winter storm for Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull, Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties.

The advisory is in effect beginning 7 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

wews

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter