NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio

Goes from 7 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday
Expect falling temperatures and shovelable snow Friday into Saturday.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 11, 2022
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the coming winter storm for Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull, Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties.

The advisory is in effect beginning 7 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

1.jpg

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

