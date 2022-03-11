NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the coming winter storm for Ashtabula, Geauga, Trumbull, Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties.
The advisory is in effect beginning 7 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter