NWS team will survey storm damage in Jackson Township and other areas after 11 tornado warnings Thursday

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Representatives from the National Weather Service will be out in multiple cities across Northeast Ohio Friday after a sneaky and severe round of weather on Thursday wreaked havoc, causing damage to homes and causing trees to fall.

There were 11 tornado warnings issued, which is the most issued in one day since 2005.

wews

Severe weather struck in Jackson Township just after 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Heavy tree and structure damage was cited at the Jackson Township North Park and continued on a northeasterly path, eventually coming to an end in and around Frank Avenue and University Street, according to Jackson Township Board of Trustees.

Jackson Township Board of Trustees. Path of the storm in Jackson Township.

View of a fallen tree in front of a home in Jackson Township.

News 5 Cleveland. Fallen tree in front of a home in Jackson Township.

Crews have been working since Thursday to remove downed trees and utility workers were dispatched to affected areas within the township that experienced downed power lines.

Courtesy of Guido Margida. Debris flying around in the air in Jackson Township.

As a result of the storm, Jackson Township’s North Park and Fisher Park experience significant damage to a number of structures in the parks. The township said a number of structures will need engineering assessments to determine their ability to return to full-time use by park visitors.

News 5 will be updating this story and bringing the latest on the results from the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Storms take over Northeast Ohio on Thursday

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter