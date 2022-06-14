Watch
Ohio knows Bow Echoes and thanks to last night, we now know Bookend Vortices

What happened overnight on June 13 into the 14 was a bit different though. That bow echo helped spark a bookend vortex.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 08:47:06-04

CLEVELAND — Bow echoes in Northern Ohio are definitely not rare. We get straight-line wind damage from bow echoes often here in Ohio.

Clusters of storms typically form into a line. That line then redirects the (much) stronger upper-level winds to the surface. It's how Ohio typically gets wind damage. It's also how those lines "bow" out and get the shape.

Bookend vortices are a bit less common but even more dangerous. It's that spin on the outside on the bow that pulls upper-level winds down even harder.

We had 90mph gusts knocking trees and power poles down in a 15-20-mile wide path through Wayne, Cochoscton and Tuscarawas counties.

Check out the video in the media player below for a full explanation:

Trent Magill explains overnight storms

LIVE UPDATES: Cleanup begins after damaging winds and heavy rain overnight

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
