Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high profile vehicles due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles due to weather.
The ban is in place for the entire Turnpike until 1 a.m. on Friday.
A high-profile vehicle is defined by the Turnpike as:
- All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles.
- Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
- Mobile home / Office trailers.
- Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
- High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.
