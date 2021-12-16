Watch
Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high profile vehicles due to weather

The Ohio Turnpike.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 16:22:47-05

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel ban for all high-profile vehicles due to weather.

The ban is in place for the entire Turnpike until 1 a.m. on Friday.

A high-profile vehicle is defined by the Turnpike as:

  • All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles.
  • Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
  • Mobile home / Office trailers.
  • Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
  • High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

