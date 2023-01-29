Once in every 50,000 Years!! How to spot a recently discovered and rare comet this week!

According to NASA, a recently discovered comet is now passing through the inner solar system and makes its closest approach to Earth this week!

The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered only in March of last year when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter! It was discovered at the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) at the Palomar Observatory in California. The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on Jan. 12, and passes closest to Earth on Feb. 2. This is known as the perigee.

wews

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere will find the comet in the morning sky, as it moves swiftly toward the northwest during January. This comet isn't expected to be quite the spectacle that Comet NEOWISE was back in 2020, but it's still an awesome opportunity to check out a rare icy visitor from the distant outer solar system! Scientists estimate this comet only orbits our sun once in every 50,000 years!! So it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Comets are notoriously unpredictable, but it has reportedly been getting brighter over the last few months. It may be bright enough to see with the naked eye! It will be much easier to see with a telescope and or binoculars though. Scientists suggest heading outside before sunrise and looking to the northwest toward the North Star.

But will the clouds ruin the show?? That is always a possibility in Cleveland, especially in the winter! However, as of Sunday afternoon, the forecast this week is trending dry and COLD! If you are going to try and spot the comet - you will need to dress very warmly. Additionally, it looks like the clouds could thin out just in time for the perigee! Notice in the graphic of Futurecast below, there will be fewer clouds Wednesday morning and possibly Thursday morning as well! I will keep an eye on the cloud forecast over the next few days - so be sure to check back for the latest!

wews

wews

wews

For more information about comets, click here.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter