1 tornado was confirmed in Sandusky County during Thursday morning's severe weather

The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed Friday morning that a weak tornado touched down in Sandusky County early Thursday morning.

The EF-0 tornado was on the ground for about 2 minutes with estimated wind speeds of 85 mph. It was on the ground for less than a mile (0.72 miles) and was 15 yards wide from 12:25 a.m. until 12:27 a.m. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. Rating: EF-0.

The NWS survey reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down between Sparta Road and Flora Road, just south of Norfolk and Western Railroad track. The tornado tracked northeast, leaving visible rotation tracks in a field. The tornado struck two barns southwest of Highway 20 and Flora Road intersection, destroying a barn roof and scattering debris on and northeast of the intersection.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

  • E-F0.....65 to 85 mph
  • E-F1.....86 to 110 mph
  • E-F2.....111 to 135 mph
  • E-F3.....136 to 165 mph
  • E-F4.....166 to 200 mph

