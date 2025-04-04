1 tornado was confirmed in Sandusky County during Thursday morning's severe weather

The National Weather Service in Cleveland confirmed Friday morning that a weak tornado touched down in Sandusky County early Thursday morning.

The EF-0 tornado was on the ground for about 2 minutes with estimated wind speeds of 85 mph. It was on the ground for less than a mile (0.72 miles) and was 15 yards wide from 12:25 a.m. until 12:27 a.m. There were no fatalities or injuries reported. Rating: EF-0.

The NWS survey reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down between Sparta Road and Flora Road, just south of Norfolk and Western Railroad track. The tornado tracked northeast, leaving visible rotation tracks in a field. The tornado struck two barns southwest of Highway 20 and Flora Road intersection, destroying a barn roof and scattering debris on and northeast of the intersection.

News 5

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:



E-F0.....65 to 85 mph

E-F1.....86 to 110 mph

E-F2.....111 to 135 mph

E-F3.....136 to 165 mph

E-F4.....166 to 200 mph

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter