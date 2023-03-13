Our early St. Patrick’s Day Cleveland forecast calls for rain

CLEVELAND — Making plans for St. Patrick's Day? The calendar is synced up nicely with this year's celebration on a Friday, but Mother Nature isn't fully on board.

The perfect St. Pat's weather would allow us to shed the layers after a frigid start to the month, and we'll get that thaw, but the Luck of the Irish can only take us so far.

Plan ahead for rain.

Nothing too heavy, but scattered showers will impact the day.

As we get closer to Friday, we'll pinpoint the timing.

