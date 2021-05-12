Watch
Overnight temperatures in low 30s prompt Frost Advisory for Richland, Huron counties

Frost
Posted at 3:24 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:24:55-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Richland and Huron counties.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 2:00 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees overnight.

Frost formation could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The NWS said frost is not expected closer to the lakeshore.

