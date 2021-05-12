Overnight temperatures in low 30s prompt Frost Advisory for Richland, Huron counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Richland and Huron counties.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 2:00 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to 35 degrees overnight.

Frost formation could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Prepare for frost and chilly temps overnight in the 30s for most across NE Ohio...don't worry though, we are back near 70 for the #weekend #ohwx #spring#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/XrtTgycLcl — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) May 12, 2021

The NWS said frost is not expected closer to the lakeshore.

