Par for the course — Seasonal businesses deal with April snow

PARMA, Ohio — What started as rain quickly turned to slush before crystallizing into the kind of weather the people of Northeast Ohio just have to laugh off on Monday.

Ridgewood Golf Course in Parma opened for the season on April 11, and while they had a couple of calls Monday morning asking if the course was open, those calls quickly stopped once the snow started falling.

“Look at it now, go figure,” said Lori Waycaster at Ridgewood Golf Course.

Early reports to the National Weather Service show parts of Northeast Ohio got between 1 and 2 inches of snow Monday, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, is still below average for April in Cleveland.

Believe or not, it's not that unusual to have accumulating snow in April around here...in fact Cleveland averages 2.6" snow in April. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 18, 2022

Waycaster knows this snow will not last. And when you look at her morning tee times coming up, it’s clear her golfers agree.

“Right now we have 75%-80% of our tee times booked for Saturday and Sunday mornings,” she said.

Ridgewood Golf Course only offers tee times before 1 p.m., with open play afterward.

This wild weather may have come as a surprise for some, but when it comes to April in Cleveland, those at seasonal businesses told News 5 they’re used to these kinds of spring surprises.

At Grace Brothers Farm, Nursery and Supply in North Royalton, landscaping work stopped for the day pretty quickly when the flakes came falling.

“You just take what they throw at you and you make the best of it,” said Jeff Higgins at Grace Brothers. “You don’t want to go out to a customer’s lawn and make it look bad when you’re trying to make it look good.”

Despite the snow, crews are still preparing for what will be a very busy weekend as trucks unloaded tons of mulch.

“We’ll have plenty of nice sunny days where we can make up for it,” Higgins added.

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox postponed due to weather