Parched pigments: how this flash drought is impacting trees

Numerous trees across Northeast Ohio have already seen their leaves change color, and some have even seen their leaves fall. It is only the middle of September, so why is this change happening so soon?

The rapid onset of drought conditions has played a significant role in these tree changes. Some parts of Northeast Ohio, like in Carroll County, have seen the drought deteriorate to the extreme drought category. This sharp shift from a rain surplus in the spring to extremely dry conditions over the course of several weeks is known as a flash drought.

There are many impacts from a flash drought, but the most eye-catching impact is the changing leaf colors. According to data, peak foliage typically occurs in late October for most areas across Northeast Ohio, and early November along the lakefront from Cleveland points east. A significant number of trees have already hit their peak foliage, and some are even past-peak, with trees being bare of any leaves. Those peaks have come with relatively muted colors, too.

Why are trees changing colors and shedding leaves?

It is a stress response to the flash drought. When the water source(s) quickly vanish, trees need to shed their leaves to conserve water and energy. Instead of fully showing off their full, vibrant colors, trees keep the colors more muted in cases of flash drought.

Most of the peak and past-peak trees in the area are smaller and/or newer trees. These smaller trees have shallow roots that do not penetrate very deep into the ground. The deeper down into the ground, the more saturated the soil can be, sometimes with the help of watershed systems. Larger and/or older trees have deeper, more-connected root systems that are better able to locate more water sources and use them as an 'emergency supply' to avoid the extra stress that smaller trees face.

While there is rain in the forecast for the week of Sept. 22, having flooding downpours is not ideal, as the dry and drought-riddled ground can not take in all of the rain that falls in a short time, sending it down as runoff instead of penetrating the ground. Having several days of lighter, steady rain is ideal for the ground to more efficiently be able to absorb most of the water and have it be useful to trees and other plants.

The next drought monitor comes out on Thursday and includes updates through Tuesday. Despite some of the rain expected, it will likely make only a minimal dent in the drought.

The Power of 5 team will keep you posted on this and other weather-related stories.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter