Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Parking bans issued across Northeast Ohio

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Snow plow generic
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 12:01:11-05

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Multiple cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans.

The following cities have issued parking bans:

  • Elyria.
  • Grafton.
  • Mogadore.
  • Parma Heights.
  • Newburgh Heights.
  • Cleveland.
  • Eastlake.
  • Fairview Park.
  • Parma.
  • Wadsworth.
  • Ravenna.
  • Bath Township.

If you're parked on the street, you need to move your vehicle.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018