Parking bans issued for multiple Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:10:32-05

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.

The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:

  • Maple Heights: Will remain in place until further notice.
  • Brunswick: Will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday.
