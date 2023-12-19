Parking bans issued for multiple Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.
The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:
- Maple Heights: Will remain in place until further notice.
- Brunswick: Will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday.
