Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.

The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:



Maple Heights: Will remain in place until further notice.

Brunswick: Will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Parking bans issued for multiple Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter