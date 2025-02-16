Parking bans issued for a few Northeast Ohio cities

A few cities in Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Sunday morning.

The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:

Cleveland From 2:30 p.m. Sunday to 9:30 a.m. Monday.

From 2:30 p.m. Sunday to 9:30 a.m. Monday. Newburgh Heights From 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice.

From 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice. Westlake From Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

From Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday. Village of Mogadore From noon Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Snow emergencies have also been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties Sunday morning due to a winter storm passing through the area.

Due to the heavy snow that is moving east with snowfall rates of 1'' per hour and treacherous conditions on the roads, the National Weather Service expanded and upgraded winter weather alerts.

Winter weather advisories exapnded and upgraded to a storm warning for several NEO counties

