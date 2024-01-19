Parking bans issued for several Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.
The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:
- Canton: From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
- Elyria: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Grafton: Ban goes into effect when two inches of snow accumulates. In effect for as long as the snow persists.
- Lorain: From 2 a.m. Friday until further notice.
- Newburgh Heights: From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
- Tallmadge: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
- North Olmsted: The parking ban started at 2 a.m. Friday and is in place until further notice.
- Parma: Parking ban in place until further notice.
- Silver Lake: Village is under a 48-hour parking ban beginning at 9 a.m.
- Mentor: Effective Friday at 9:15 a.m. until further notice.
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter