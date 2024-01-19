Watch Now
Parking bans issued for several Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Posted at 9:41 AM, Jan 19, 2024
Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.

The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:

  • Canton: From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
  • Elyria: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
  • Grafton: Ban goes into effect when two inches of snow accumulates. In effect for as long as the snow persists.
  • Lorain: From 2 a.m. Friday until further notice.
  • Newburgh Heights: From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
  • Tallmadge: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
  • North Olmsted: The parking ban started at 2 a.m. Friday and is in place until further notice.
  • Parma: Parking ban in place until further notice.
  • Silver Lake: Village is under a 48-hour parking ban beginning at 9 a.m.
  • Mentor: Effective Friday at 9:15 a.m. until further notice.

