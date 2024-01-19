Parking bans issued for several Northeast Ohio cities due to snowfall

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans after the area was hit with snowfall Tuesday morning.

The following cities currently have a parking ban in place:



Canton: From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Elyria: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday. Grafton: Ban goes into effect when two inches of snow accumulates. In effect for as long as the snow persists.

Ban goes into effect when two inches of snow accumulates. In effect for as long as the snow persists. Lorain: From 2 a.m. Friday until further notice.

From 2 a.m. Friday until further notice. Newburgh Heights: From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice. Tallmadge: From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. North Olmsted: The parking ban started at 2 a.m. Friday and is in place until further notice.

The parking ban started at 2 a.m. Friday and is in place until further notice. Parma: Parking ban in place until further notice.

Parking ban in place until further notice. Silver Lake: Village is under a 48-hour parking ban beginning at 9 a.m.

Village is under a 48-hour parking ban beginning at 9 a.m. Mentor: Effective Friday at 9:15 a.m. until further notice.

