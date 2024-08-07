Parma Medical Center closed due to power outage

MetroHealth announced that Parma Medical Center will be closed on Wednesday after a severe storm caused a power outage.

All appointments will be rescheduled as telehealth.

Parma City Hall, Donna Smallwood Activities Center, Ridgewood Golf Course, Municipal Courts and Records Room are also closed due to power and phone outages

Power outages

As of 8 a.m., the following counties were dealing with power outages.



Cuyahoga: 202,524

Ashtabula: 12,688

Geauga: 26,015

Lake: 51,415

Lorain: 24,802

Portage: 3,696

Summit: 2,398

Trumbull: 8,891

The entirety of the News 5 viewing area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at one point, and half a dozen counties were under a Tornado Warning.

