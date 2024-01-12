Plan for a wintry mess over the next few days with high winds, rain and snow

A new strong system will impact the area this weekend with another round of wind, rain, and snow. Plus, temperatures are expected to plummet by early Saturday night. Let's break down what to expect from each of these hazards.

WIND: A High Wind Warning due to expected damaging winds across Northeast Ohio. The warning is in effect for the following counties from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday:



Ashland

Ashtabula

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Richland

Summit

Wayne

A wind advisory is in effect for every other community in our viewing area for wind gusts over 55 mph. Winds will be increasing quickly today. Gusts over 40 mph are expected by 4 p.m., and gusts over 50 mph are expected around 6 p.m. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph can cause trees and powerlines to be blown down. Travel will be difficult, especially during the evening on Friday. Avoid driving if you can. Power outages are expected. Take care while driving high-profile vehicles. Try to avoid being outdoors in forested areas and stay away from trees and branches. If possible, remain on the lower level of your home if you have more than one floor and avoid windows.

News 5

News 5

RAIN & SNOW:

Precipitation chances will also ramp up quickly during the afternoon. We are already starting to see a rain/snow mix in our southwestern communities near Mansfield. Precipitation will become widespread between 2 and 4 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be well above freezing, but as steady and heavy rain rolls into the area, it can pull the temperatures down by several degrees. Depending on how far the numbers drop, a rain-snow mix or even just snow will be possible for a few hours this evening. Quick accumulation of 1-2 inches of wet, heavy snow cannot be ruled out. This will make any travel even more difficult this evening. It could be slick with slushy snow and low visibility.

News 5

news 5

The snow this evening does not look to last long. It appears temperatures will briefly climb back up to the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of hours around midnight, resulting in all chilly rain. Then, a cold front will slide through and drop our temps quickly early on Saturday.

news 5

It will be around freezing by 7 a.m. on Saturday and the temps continue to drop through the day on Saturday. Another batch of light snow is expected on Saturday. Accumulation does not look intense, but that doesn't mean it will be pleasant outside. It will be frigid, with lingering high winds causing blowing and drifting snow and lowered visibility. By Saturday night, most communities will have seen less than 2 inches of snow, but additional accumulation will be possible on Sunday due to lake effect snow. That said, it looks to favor the Buffalo side of Lake Erie for the highest snow totals.

news 5

news 5

News 5

ARCTIC TEMPS: Temperatures will be dropping from around 40 degrees to the teens by Saturday night. Highs in Cleveland have not been in the teens since Christmas Day 2022. That means it has been over a year since we have felt temperatures like these, plus it is not a quick drop, and then we warm up. We look to stay in the teens for days and below-freezing for all of next week.

Stay safe this weekend! We will be updating you in a variety of ways, including on-air, online, and on social media. We appreciate reports of what you are seeing in your neighborhood as well!

NEWS 5

RELATED: Some high-profile vehicles restricted from Ohio Turnpike Saturday due to expected high winds, rain

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter