Plan for some rain during the Easter weekend; how it could impact your plans

It does not rain all weekend, but it will not be completely dry either. High pressure remains in control for today and will keep us dry, but a low-pressure system out to our west is en route and will bring the return of rain by Saturday. Let's discuss timing and potential impacts on your holiday weekend day by day below!

FRIDAY: With high pressure in control - there are no worries for today's weather. It will be a copy paste forecast from Thursday. Plan for plenty of sun with temps around 50 degrees and light winds. Low 50s are very seasonable for late March. A warm front will slide through the region tonight and usher in more clouds. You may notice filtered sunshine by the late afternoon, but clouds will get thicker overnight. This will keep our low temperatures overnight slightly milder, in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: The warm front will also give temperatures a slight boost during the day on Saturday. Mid- to upper 50s will be possible, but the warm-up also brings the return of rain. A weak area of low pressure will ride along the front and eventually drag a cold front through late on Saturday, so the warm-up is brief. It will be about 10 degrees cooler by Easter.

The best chance for rain and the most widespread rain will be Saturday morning. HOWEVER, the rain chance is not 0% during the afternoon, but it becomes more scattered in nature (hit or miss). That means if you have an afternoon event, like an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, plan for damp conditions. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday afternoon, but severe storms are not expected. Showers will gradually fade by Saturday evening. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage for rain on Saturday.

SUNDAY: Easter will start off dry, but clouds look to hang tough. As previously mentioned, high temperatures will drop by about ten degrees from Saturday to Sunday following the passage of a cold front. There will be plenty of dry time, though, during the DAY. Rain chances will creep back up by Sunday evening and continue into Monday. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage for rain on Sunday.

While this article is focusing on the holiday weekend, I also want to prepare readers that next week looks ACTIVE. Rounds of rain are expected for nearly the entire work week. This repeated rainfall could lead to flooding concerns, especially from Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned to The Power of 5 Weather Team on-air and online for the latest information.

