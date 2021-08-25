UPDATES: Power of 5 Weather tracking multiple rounds of storms bringing heavy rain, lightning

CLEVELAND — The Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking multiple rounds of storms Wednesday morning and this afternoon.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gives an update on what to expect today:

Power of 5 Weather tracking multiple rounds of storms



The first round has heavy rain with a bunch of lightning. The second round comes right on the heels with more heavy rain and lightning.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit and Lorain counties.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are expected.

At 6:30 a.m., Doppler radar showed strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westlake to near Polk, with the storm moving east around 10 mph. Gusty winds could knock down trees and blow around unsecured objects.,

Cities expected to be impacted include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Wadsworth, Warrensville Heights, Grafton, Rittman, Wellington and Lodi.

Both should be gone by 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The afternoon round will start around 3 p.m.

Once the storms pass through our area, temperatures will skyrocket, reaching back up to the mid-90s. This afternoon's storms may cut the daytime heat short though. Plan on storms building 2-4 p.m.

Warnings and Advisories

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Ashland, Richland and Huron counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Ashland, Richland and Huron.

At 6 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin in the flood advisory area. Between 1 to 3 inches of rain have fallen so far.

The NWS said some locations that will experience flooding are Mansfield, Ashland, Norwalk, Shelby, Willard, New London, Milan, Wakeman, Savannah, Greenwich and Bailey Lakes.

Creeks and streams will fill up first.

If you encounter flooded roads, the NWS is advising "you to turn around, don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

Weather footage

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber captured a lightning show off Lake Erie near the North Coast Harbor Wednesday at around 1 a.m.

A little video showing the light show as round 1 passes through. https://t.co/2ZuE6Xu8gz pic.twitter.com/DaAskpLTFp — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 25, 2021

